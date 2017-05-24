Century Plyboards Q4 net profit jumps 34% to Rs 56 crore

Plywood and veneer maker Century Plyboards today reported a 34.40 per cent rise in standalone net profit to Rs 55.90 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2017.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 41.59 crore in the January-March period a year-ago, Century Plyboards said in a BSE filing.

Its total revenue stood at Rs 539.98 crore, up 11.62 per cent during the quarter under review, as against Rs 483.75 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Century Plyboards' total expenses during the period was up 7.39 per cent at Rs 460.17 crore as against Rs 428.50 crore.

For the entire 2016-17 fiscal, Century Plyboards net profit stood at Rs 185.55 crore, up 9.26 per cent, from Rs 169.81 crore in the previous financial year.

Its total revenue for the fiscal stood at Rs 1,943.00 crore, up 9.36 per cent, compared to Rs 1,776.70 crore in the previous year.