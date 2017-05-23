App
May 23, 2017 09:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Century Ply Q4 net jumps 34% to Rs 56 crore

Century Plyboards net profit for the fourth quarter ending March 17' jumped 34.4 percent to Rs 55.91 crore over the corresponding period last year.

Century Ply Q4 net jumps 34% to Rs 56 crore

Century Plyboards net profit for the fourth quarter ending March 17' jumped 34.4 percent to Rs 55.91 crore over the corresponding period last year.

Net Revenue from operations for the quarter under review was Rs 488.54 crore, a rise of 9.3 percent over the corresponding period revenue of Rs 447.06 crore, the company today said.

"In the Q4 period, we booked forex gain of Rs 14 crore helping our profit to jump by 34 percent. Despite so many challenges in the last financial year like demonetisation, slowdown in realty and competition from the unorganised sector, we have overcome all of that and ended up with better turnover and better net margin," Century Ply chairman Sajjan Bhajanka said.

He said the first quarter of the current fiscal is showing remarkable growth in demand.

tags #Century Plyboards #Results

