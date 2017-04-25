Can Fin Homes Q4 net profit jumps 50% at Rs 71 cr

Canara Bank sponsored Can Fin Homes reported almost 50 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 70.86 crore during last quarter ended March on higher income from operations.

The company's net profit was at Rs 47.45 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

Can Fin Homes is engaged in the business of providing loans for purchase and construction of housing units.

Total income of the company rose by 23.5 per cent to Rs 361.48 crore during January-March period of 2016-17, from Rs 295.27 crore in the same period year earlier, as per filing on BSE.

Total assets of the company as at the end of March 2017 were at Rs 13,457.63 crore, up from Rs 10,755.96 crore in the year-ago period.

"The board of directors have recommended a dividend of Rs 10 per share. The payment is subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing annual general meeting of the company," Can Fin Homes said.

Shares of the company were trading 0.51 percent up at Rs 2,594.70 on BSE.