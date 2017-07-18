App
Jul 18, 2017 12:34 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy rating on ACC; target price at Rs 1914: Edelweiss Securities

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Navin Sahadeo, AVP-Research at Edelweiss Securities shared his readings and outlook on ACC's numbers and what to expect from UltraTech Cement.

Navin Sahadeo
Navin Sahadeo
AVP-Research | Edelweiss Securities

Cement earnings in focus as ACC delivers on the back of strong volumes and the street is also bracing for a steady quarter from UltraTech Cement.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Navin Sahadeo, AVP-Research at Edelweiss Securities shared his readings and outlook on ACC's numbers and what to expect from UltraTech Cement.

He said that in second half ACC is going to enjoy a low base effect of 9 percent decline that was witnessed in the second half of last year.

He expects consensus upgrade in earnings by 8-10 percent for ACC.

According to him, UltraTech Cement may report higher realisations taking a cue from ACC.

Edelweiss Securities has a buy rating on ACC with Rs 1914 as a target price.

Watch accompanying video for more details.

tags #ACC #Result Analysis #UltraTech Cement

