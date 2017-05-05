BSE Q4 net profit surges 3-fold to Rs 73 cr

Leading stock exchange BSE today reported more than three-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 72.66 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2017.

In comparison, the bourse had a net profit of Rs 20.24 crore in the January-March quarter of the previous fiscal, 2015-16, BSE said in a filing to the NSE.

Besides, total income of the exchange rose to Rs 231.13 crore during the fourth quarter of 2016-17 from Rs 190.31 crore in the year-ago period.

The robust earnings can be attributed to increase in securities services and lower regulatory cost, a BSE spokesperson said.

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017, BSE has a net profit of Rs 265.09 crore as compared to Rs 177.13 crore in 2015-16.

BSE's total income surged to Rs 800.75 crore in the just concluded financial year (2016-17) from Rs 670.09 crore in the preceding fiscal.

The exchange's group firms include CDSL, Indian Clearing Corporation, BSE Institute, BSE Investments and BSE Sammaan.

On a standalone basis, BSE's net profit grew to Rs 41.41 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 4.01 crore in January-March quarter of 2015-16. Further, total income increased to Rs 147.36 crore in three months ended March 31, 2017 from Rs 138.10 crore in the year-ago period.

Earlier in February, BSE -- formerly known as Bombay Stock Exchange-- got listed on the rival NSE.

The issue, which was also the first share sale by a domestic stock exchange, was open to bidding on January 23-25. The IPO saw robust investor demand and was oversubscribed 51.22 times.

The bourse is the world's largest exchange by number of listed companies. Shares of nearly 3,000 companies trade on BSE.