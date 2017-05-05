BSE Q4 net profit surges 3-fold to Rs 73 cr
Leading stock exchange BSE today reported more than three-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 72.66 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2017.
Leading stock exchange BSE today reported more than three-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 72.66 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2017.
In comparison, the bourse had a net profit of Rs 20.24 crore in the January-March quarter of the previous fiscal, 2015-16, BSE said in a filing to the NSE.
Besides, total income of the exchange rose to Rs 231.13 crore during the fourth quarter of 2016-17 from Rs 190.31 crore in the year-ago period.
The robust earnings can be attributed to increase in securities services and lower regulatory cost, a BSE spokesperson said.
For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017, BSE has a net profit of Rs 265.09 crore as compared to Rs 177.13 crore in 2015-16.
BSE's total income surged to Rs 800.75 crore in the just concluded financial year (2016-17) from Rs 670.09 crore in the preceding fiscal.
The exchange's group firms include CDSL, Indian Clearing Corporation, BSE Institute, BSE Investments and BSE Sammaan.
On a standalone basis, BSE's net profit grew to Rs 41.41 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 4.01 crore in January-March quarter of 2015-16. Further, total income increased to Rs 147.36 crore in three months ended March 31, 2017 from Rs 138.10 crore in the year-ago period.
Earlier in February, BSE -- formerly known as Bombay Stock Exchange-- got listed on the rival NSE.
The issue, which was also the first share sale by a domestic stock exchange, was open to bidding on January 23-25. The IPO saw robust investor demand and was oversubscribed 51.22 times.The bourse is the world's largest exchange by number of listed companies. Shares of nearly 3,000 companies trade on BSE.