May 23, 2017 03:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Brigade Enterprises Q4 profit grows two-fold to Rs 82 cr

Its net profit stood at Rs 30 crore in the year-ago period, the Bengaluru-based developer said in a regulatory filing.

Brigade Enterprises Q4 profit grows two-fold to Rs 82 cr

Realty firm Brigade Enterprises today reported an over two-fold increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 82 crore for the quarter ended March.

Its net profit stood at Rs 30 crore in the year-ago period, the Bengaluru-based developer said in a regulatory filing.

Total revenue increased by 11 per cent to Rs 561 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal from Rs 507 crore in the year-ago period.

During the last fiscal, the company's profit rose 20 per cent to Rs 166 crore from Rs 138 crore in 2015-16 fiscal.

Total revenue, however, fell by 1 per cent to Rs 2,058 crore in 2016-17 from Rs 2,071 crore in the previous financial year.

