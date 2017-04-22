BPCL Q4 PAT may dip 49.3% to Rs 1150 cr: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March) earnings estimates for the Oil & Gas sector. The brokerage house expects BPCL to report net profit at 1150 crore down 49.3% quarter-on-quarter.

Net Sales are expected to increase by 6.2 percent Q-o-Q (up 28.7 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 56880 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 39.9 percent Q-o-Q (down 42.8 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 1990 crore.

