Bosch Q4 net profit down 10.22% at Rs 440.47 cr

Auto component-maker Bosch Ltd here today reported a 10.22 percent decline in standalone net profit at Rs 440.47 crore for the fourth quarter ended March, 2017, on account of higher tax expenses.

The company had posted a standalone net profit of Rs 490.6 crore in the same period of previous fiscal, Bosch Managing Director, Soumitra Bhattacharya told reporters here.

The total income from operations during the quarter stood at Rs 2,780.20 crore as against Rs 2,695.43 crore in the year-ago period, up 3.14 percent, he noted.

The board of directors of the company have recommended a final dividend of Rs 90 per equity share for the fiscal 2016- 17, he added.

"Bosch Limited's business grew well above the production volumes of the domestic automotive market, both in the current quarter and the complete year. Exports declined due to weak demand from our overseas markets," Bhattacharya said.

Bosch registered gross sales and income from operations of Rs 10,983 crores (over 1.5 billion euros) for the past 12 months, he said.

The company has registered an increase of 7.6 percent compared to the preceding 12 months period.

The Profit before Tax (PBT) stood at Rs 2,094 crores or 19.1 percent of gross sales and income from operations, Bhattacharya added.

For the financial year 2016-17, Bosch Limited's Mobility Solutions sector grew by 5.9 percent, he said.

The domestic business developed strongly and increased by 8.6 percent, outperforming the domestic automotive market which grew by seven percent in the same period, he said.

Within the Mobility Solutions business, the Gasoline Systems business registered a strong double-digit growth and the two-wheeler business also performed well with considerable growth, mainly arising from domestic market, he said.

The business sectors beyond Mobility Solutions posted double-digit growth of 16.8 percent.

Growth was driven by the Security Systems, Packaging, and Energy and Building Solutions businesses of Bosch Limited.

In view of the company’s results, the Board of Directors recommended a final dividend of Rs 90 per share for this 12 months period, over and above the special dividend of Rs 75 per share on account of consideration received from sale of starter motors and generators business, which was paid in the month of February, Bhattacharya said.

For the quarter ending March 2017, the company posted gross sales and income from operations of Rs 2,734 crores, an increase of 6.1 percent over the corresponding quarter of 2016, he said.

In the current quarter, Profit Before Tax (PBT) stood at Rs 662 crores, a nine percent increase compared to the previous year and the increase in profit is mainly due to favorable product mix, increased operational efficiencies and productivity increase, Bhattacharya said.

The mobility solutions sector grew by 4.3 ppercent he added.

Within the segment of Mobility Solutions, Gasoline Systems and Two-wheeler businesses registered double-digit growth, he said.

On the company's 2017 outlook, Bhattacharya said it remains cautiously optimistic about the current financial year, while adopting necessary course correction.

"A progressive government focused on reforms, reducing interest rates, expectations of a normal monsoon and improved liquidity post re-monetization, substantiates our current outlook.

These factors have also helped improve market sentiment," he said.

Additionally key reforms like Goods and Service Tax (GST), smart cities and stable political situation, will contribute to moderate growth both in the automotive as well as non-automotive sector, Bhattacharya said.

"The proposed roll out of GST by July 01, 2017 is expected to have a short-term disturbance, however, in the mid- and long-term it will help the growth story of India.

Bosch India is well prepared for GST led by an excellent cross-functional team," he said.

On continuous investment, he said the development of the second phase of Bidadi unit is expected to be completed by mid of 2019, which will have the capacity to accommodate around 2,500 associates, Bhattacharya said.

"A powertrain plant, Bidadi will primarily manufacture new generation and conventional fuel injection products and components," he added.

During the last 12 months, Bhattacharya said major investments were made towards development of new products and facilities in Bidadi and Nashik.

Overall the company made capital investments of around Rs 630 crores in 2016-17, Bhattacharaya said.

"Bosch has consistently been investing in India, we will continue to make investments of the same nature for the current financial year," he said.

In the light of a subdued economic outlook and geopolitical uncertainty, Bosch aims to achieve sales growth of between three and five percent.

And despite still heavy upfront investments in safeguarding the company’s future, result is set to rise, he said.