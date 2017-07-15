Blue Dart Q1 PAT seen up 46.4% to Rs 35.9 cr: ICICI

ICICI has come out with its first quarter (April-June) earnings estimates for the Logistics sector. The brokerage house expects Blue Dart to report net profit at 35.9 crore up 46.4% quarter-on-quarter.

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 0.8 percent Q-o-Q (up 8 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 671.1 crore, according to ICICI.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 22.3 percent Q-o-Q (down 12.9 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 67.1 crore.

