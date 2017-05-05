App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings business
May 05, 2017 09:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Blue Dart Express Q4 net profit declines 37% at Rs 25 cr

Logistics company Blue Dart Express Ltd today said it has posted 36.8 percent decline in standalone net profit at Rs 24.52 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2017.

Blue Dart Express Q4 net profit declines 37% at Rs 25 cr

Logistics company Blue Dart Express Ltd today said it has posted 36.8 percent decline in standalone net profit at Rs 24.52 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2017.

The company had posted a standalone net profit of Rs 38.83 crore in the year-ago period, Blue Dart Express said in a BSE filing.

However, standalone total income increased to Rs 682.23 crore, over Rs 637.17 crore in the year-ago period.

"It has been a turbulent and challenging financial year for the industry and our business, due to the subdued economic environment and reduced consumer spending," Blue Dart Managing Director Anil Khanna said.

However, with a clear focus on managing cost pressures and improving efficiency, Blue Dart has displayed a modest performance this year, he said.

"We await the roll out of GST and are confident of sustaining our growth in the coming quarters as well and will see greater acceleration as the year unfolds," he added.

tags #Blue Dart Express #Results

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.