Blue Dart Express Q4 net profit declines 37% at Rs 25 cr

Logistics company Blue Dart Express Ltd today said it has posted 36.8 percent decline in standalone net profit at Rs 24.52 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2017.

The company had posted a standalone net profit of Rs 38.83 crore in the year-ago period, Blue Dart Express said in a BSE filing.

However, standalone total income increased to Rs 682.23 crore, over Rs 637.17 crore in the year-ago period.

"It has been a turbulent and challenging financial year for the industry and our business, due to the subdued economic environment and reduced consumer spending," Blue Dart Managing Director Anil Khanna said.

However, with a clear focus on managing cost pressures and improving efficiency, Blue Dart has displayed a modest performance this year, he said.

"We await the roll out of GST and are confident of sustaining our growth in the coming quarters as well and will see greater acceleration as the year unfolds," he added.