HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
May 26, 2017 04:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Birla Corp Q4 net profit down 44% at Rs 59.15 cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 105.54 crore during the same period of previous fiscal, Birla Corporation said in a BSE filing.

Birla Corporation today reported a 43.95 per cent decline in standalone net profit at Rs 59.15 crore for the fourth quarter ended March, on account of higher expenses.

Net sales during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,065.12 crore as against Rs 1,009.05 crore in the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal, the company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 214 crore as compared to Rs 167.68 crore in the 2015-16 fiscal, up 27.62 per cent.

The company has also recommended a dividend of Rs 6.50 per share for 2016-17.

Shares of Birla Corporation closed 0.50 per cent down at Rs 769 on BSE.

tags #Birla Corporation #BSE #earnings #Results

