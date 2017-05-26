App
May 26, 2017 09:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Birla Corp Q4 net down 43% to Rs 59 crore

Birla Corporation Ltd today reported a net profit of Rs 59.15 crore during the fourth quarter ending March 17', down 43 percent over the corresponding period last year profit of Rs 105.54 crore.

Birla Corporation Ltd today reported a net profit of Rs 59.15 crore during the fourth quarter ending March 17', down 43 per cent over the corresponding period last year profit of Rs 105.54 crore.

Sales revenue during the quarter under review was Rs 1065 crore, up from Rs 1009 crore in the corresponding period of last year.

Expenses for the quarter was up at Rs 1041.42 crore against Rs 961.70 recorded in the same period of FY16'.

tags #Birla Corporation Ltd #Results

