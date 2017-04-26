App
Apr 26, 2017 06:37 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
Apr 26, 2017 06:37 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Biocon Q4 adjusted profit may grow 32% on strong operational performance

Operating profit is expected to jump 20 percent year-on-year to Rs 254.4 crore and margin may expand 240 basis points to 23.5 percent in the quarter ended March 2017.

Biocon Q4 adjusted profit may grow 32% on strong operational performance

Biopharmaceutical firm Biocon is expected report profit at Rs 139 crore for the quarter ended March 2017, a 61.5 percent degrowth compared with Rs 361 crore in same quarter last fiscal.

After excluding one time gain of Rs 268 crore on account of deal with Mexican company Lab PiSA, adjusted profit for Q4FY16 stood at Rs 105 crore. With this adjustment, bottomline may grow 32.3 percent YoY, driven by operational performance.

Revenue during the quarter is seen rising 7 percent to Rs 1,044 crore compared with Rs 971 crore in corresponding quarter of previous fiscal, according to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

Operating profit is expected to jump 20 percent year-on-year to Rs 254.4 crore and margin may expand 240 basis points to 23.5 percent in the quarter ended March 2017.

