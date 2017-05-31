Bhushan Steel Q4 net loss widens to Rs 757 cr

Debt-laden Bhushan Steel today reported widening of net loss to Rs 756.76 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2017.

The embattled firm had posted a net loss of Rs 657.56 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

The company's total expenses grew to Rs 3,979.41 from Rs 3,135.65 crore a year ago.

However, its total income from operations rose to Rs 4,558.93 crore as against Rs 3,457.32 crore during the January-March quarter of 2015-16 fiscal.