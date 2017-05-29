App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
May 29, 2017 11:45 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

BHEL Q4 profit seen up 67% on strong operational performance

Power revenues are expected to increase by 20 percent YoY while industrial revenues are likely to decline by 21 percent YoY.

BHEL Q4 profit seen up 67% on strong operational performance

State-run power equipment maker BHEL is expected to report consolidated profit at Rs 600 crore in the quarter ended March 2017, up 67 percent compared with Rs 359 crore reported in same period last year.

Revenue during the quarter is seen rising 10.5 percent to Rs 11,060 crore while operating profit may surge 110.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 765 crore and margin may expand 330 basis points to 6.9 percent, according to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

Growth may be driven by better operating leverage and lower other expenses.

Power revenues are expected to increase by 20 percent YoY while industrial revenues are likely to decline by 21 percent YoY.

Analysts expect EBIT in power and industrial segments to be at 10.6 percent and 8.2 percent, respectively

Key factors to watch out for
-Employee cost which has been higher for PSU in March quarter
-Provision writeback if any
-Slow moving orders
-Order inflows-Margin performance

tags #BHEL #Result Poll

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.