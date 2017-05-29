BHEL Q4 profit seen up 67% on strong operational performance

State-run power equipment maker BHEL is expected to report consolidated profit at Rs 600 crore in the quarter ended March 2017, up 67 percent compared with Rs 359 crore reported in same period last year.

Revenue during the quarter is seen rising 10.5 percent to Rs 11,060 crore while operating profit may surge 110.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 765 crore and margin may expand 330 basis points to 6.9 percent, according to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

Growth may be driven by better operating leverage and lower other expenses.

Power revenues are expected to increase by 20 percent YoY while industrial revenues are likely to decline by 21 percent YoY.

Analysts expect EBIT in power and industrial segments to be at 10.6 percent and 8.2 percent, respectively

-Employee cost which has been higher for PSU in March quarter-Provision writeback if any-Slow moving orders-Order inflows-Margin performance