you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings business
Apr 29, 2017 03:34 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Bharat Financial Q4 profit seen down 83% to Rs 14 cr but NII may grow 31%

Net interest income is likely to jump 30.9 percent year-on-year to Rs 217.2 crore against Rs 165.9 crore.

Micro-lender Bharat Financial Inclusion's fourth quarter profit is seen falling sharply by 83.1 percent to Rs 14.2 crore compared with year-ago period.

However, according to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18, net interest income is likely to jump 30.9 percent year-on-year to Rs 217.2 crore against Rs 165.9 crore.

Key things to watch out for:

The company has Rs 306 crore of stressed assets on its balance sheet.

Asset quality

Overall collection efficiency was at 95.5 percent at the end of Q3FY17.

Disbursement growth will be closely watched.

