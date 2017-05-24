Better than expected Q4, upbeat brokerages’ view sends Tata Motors up 4%

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Tata Motors added over 5 percent intraday on Wednesday as investors cheered the stellar results by the automobile major for the March quarter.

The automobile major posted better than expected consolidated net profit figures for the March quarter at Rs 4,296 crore against a CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 3,502 crore. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 5,176 crore during the same period last year.

Meanwhile, consolidated revenue was higher 2.9 percent higher year on year, but was slightly lower than estimates at Rs 77,272 crore against the poll figure of Rs 82,866 crore. Its revenue last year was Rs 79,549 crore. The company said that its consolidated revenue came in lower by Rs 9,032 crore due to translation impact from £ to Indian rupee.

On an operating level, its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at Rs 5,166 crore against Rs 5,888 crore during April 2016.

Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 518 | Upside: 15%

The global brokerage firm observed that the company’s March quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was 17 percent ahead of its estimates and 28 percent ahead of the consensus. Meanwhile, standalone EBITDA margin is set to rise to 5.6 percent in FY18 and 6.8 percent in FY19.

For JLR, it volumes to be driven by 10.6 percent in FY18 on strong F-Pace demand, launch of Velar and Sport.

“Domestic margins were also strong at 2.7% vs. our estimate of 1.9%. Management has given an aggressive guidance of 500bps market share gain across businesses over the next two years and sharp cost reduction. Hence, we estimate standalone EBITDA margins to rise to 5.6% in FY18F and 6.8% in FY19,” the brokerage said in its report.

Going forward, successful ramp up of new models, margin expansion are the key catalysts for the stock, it added.

Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Overweight | Target: Rs 588 | Upside: 31%

Morgan Stanley said that the automobile major’s earnings were much better than expected and that the entire beat was driven by JLR’s financials. The margin beat was led by leverage gain, better mix and lower forex losses, the brokerage said in its report.

"In terms of outlook, it was encouraging the see the India management acknowledging loss in market share and margins in domestic business and sharing a detailed road map on their plans ahead," the report from Morgan Stanley added.

Brokerage: Deutsche Bank | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 555

The global investment bank expects JLR’s new launches to aid volume growth by 13 percent per annum as well as boost margin from 11 percent to 16 percent. It sees share of mid/high-priced models to increase from 38 percent to 43 percent in FY19. Among key risks are model failures and a sharp deceleration in pricing.

“While the management acknowledged that the general pricing environment remains challenging, they are targeting a medium term EBIT margin range of 8-10% (vs. 5% in FY17). We believe this can be achieved in the next two years, driven by stronger mix,” it said in its report.

Brokerage: Bank of America Merrill Lynch | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 600

The investment bank sees tailwinds to earnings in FY18 on lowering losses in India.

This is on the back of three factors:

1) Further improvement (310bps in FY18) at JLR with a rich product mix and favourable exchange rates

2) Lowering of losses in India as cost cutting measures take effect.

It also outlined the management’s plan to launch new products in CVs to regain market share, launch new platforms in PVs to lower cost structure; 3) undertake cost reduction measures to lower break-even levels. “In our view, this is incrementally positive and should result in marginal profit by FY19,” the report added.

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Sell | Target: Rs 405

CLSA sees margin pressures for JLR in FY17 likely to continue in the next fiscal. The brokerage believes that the Indian business continues to languish in loss-making territory. It has assumed EBIT margins of 7.5 percent in FY18 & 9.5 percent in FY19 Vs 6.0

percent in FY17. Further, it said that it had fine-tuned FY18-19 EPS, factoring in lower JLR/India volume, but higher JLR margin.

Brokerage: JPMorgan | Rating: Overweight | Target: Rs 570

JPMorgan thinks model story at JLR for FY18 is compelling and should aid FY18 performance.

Having said that, macro risks for the stock could remain, it said. “…especially given that the share of diesel for JLR at the company level is 50%. Further macro risks around a US slowdown / residual financing risks remain although we think JLR is unlikely to see a negative impact just yet,” the report added.