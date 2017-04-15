Berger Paints Q4 PAT may dip 15.8% to Rs 91.8 cr: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March) earnings estimates for the Paints sector. The brokerage house expects Berger Paints to report net profit at 91.8 crore down 15.8% quarter-on-quarter.

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 5.5 percent Q-o-Q (up 7.5 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 1224.8 crore, according to ICICI Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 16 percent Q-o-Q (down 1.1 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 154.2 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.