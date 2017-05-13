Bata India Q4 profit seen up 22%, same store sales growth key

Moneycontrol News

Footwear manufacturer Bata India's fourth quarter profit is seen rising 22.1 percent year-on-year to Rs 34 crore and total income from operations may increase 6.7 percent to Rs 581.2 crore.

Operating profit during the quarter is likely to jump 8.7 percent Rs 60.1 crore and margin may expand 10 basis points to 10.3 percent compared with corresponding quarter of last fiscal, according to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

Factors to watch out for would be same-store-sales growth, share of accessories in total revenue and new store additions during the quarter.

The stock rallied 43 percent from its low of Rs 400 touched during demonetisation, to trade at Rs 568 currently.