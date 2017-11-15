Bata India Q2 profit rises 24% to Rs 43 cr; operating margin beat expectations

Footwear maker Bata India's second quarter profit and operational income beat analyst expectations but revenue growth was muted.

Net profit in Q2 grew by 24 percent to Rs 43 crore from Rs 34.6 crore as operating income increased 12.4 percent to Rs 64.4 crore and margin expanded 110 basis points to 11 percent YoY.

Revenue from operations was up 1.5 percent at Rs 587 crore YoY.

Profit was estimated at Rs 40 crore and operating income at Rs 61 crore with margin of 9.7 percent for the quarter, according to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.