App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Nov 14, 2017 03:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bata India Q2 profit rises 24% to Rs 43 cr; operating margin beat expectations

Revenue from operations was up 1.5 percent at Rs 587 crore YoY.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Footwear maker Bata India's second quarter profit and operational income beat analyst expectations but revenue growth was muted.

Net profit in Q2 grew by 24 percent to Rs 43 crore from Rs 34.6 crore as operating income increased 12.4 percent to Rs 64.4 crore and margin expanded 110 basis points to 11 percent YoY.

Revenue from operations was up 1.5 percent at Rs 587 crore YoY.

Profit was estimated at Rs 40 crore and operating income at Rs 61 crore with margin of 9.7 percent for the quarter, according to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

tags #Results

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.