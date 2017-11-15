App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Nov 14, 2017 12:28 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Bank of Baroda Q2 profit seen down 17% to Rs 459 cr; slippages to be key

Analysts feel if slippages come below Rs 3,500 crore (against Rs 5,200 crore in Q1FY18), gross non-performing assets improve (11.4 percent in Q1) and net interest margin comes above 2.5 percent (2.48 percent) then that would be taken positively by the Street.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Public sector lender Bank of Baroda's second quarter profit is expected to fall 16.8 percent to Rs 459.3 crore against Rs 552.1 crore in year-ago. It may be impacted by higher provisions due to ageing of non-performing assets.

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, may increase 2.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,519.6 crore in Q2, according to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

Key things to watch



Low cost deposit flow is expected to remain strong aiding in controlling the cost of funds.

Slippages, operating profit growth (i.e. operating profit growth ex-treasury), and exposure to NCLT cases & provisions thereof will be closely watched.

