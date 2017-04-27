Bandhan Bank posts net profit of Rs 1112 crore; plans to grow retail, SME

The newly-formed private sector lender Bandhan Bank Thursday reported net profit of Rs 1,112 crore for the full year ending March 2017 on the back of healthy CASA (current and savings account) deposits and loan growth.

In FY16, the bank had posted a net profit of Rs 500 crore (while it was also a microfinance institution), while profits for the seven-month period from August to March 2016 (when it started the bank) was at Rs 275 crore.

For the fourth quarter, the net profit grew to Rs 323 crore from 142 crore a year ago.

The bank’s net interest income jumped from Rs 933 crore last year to Rs 2,403.5 crore for FY17.

In its 18 months of operations as a bank, it garnered 29 percent of CASA deposits (up from 21 percent last year) while its loan growth grew 51 percent to Rs 23,543 crore on the back of robust micro credit and special enterprise loans (SEL).

Of the total loans, it also sold Rs 6,704 crore worth of loans to other banks in order to help the banks meet their priority sector lending requirements.

Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, Founder, Managing Director and CEO, Bandhan Bank, said, “About 91 percent of our loans are micro credit loans which are loans of not more than Rs 1 lakh and have an average ticket size of Rs 30,000 crore. We are not focusing on portfolio of loans from Rs 1 lakh to 10 lakh which is between corporate and micro loans.”

According to him, the bank would prefer to stick to its strengths of smaller loans as corporate loans are at a higher risk and would not prefer to come to Bandhan Bank.

Amid growth and demonetisation, the Kolkata-based bank saw its gross non-performing assets (NPAs) increase a tad to 0.38 percent from 0.14 percent last year.

The bank’s retail loans including affordable housing loan against property, personal loans and gold loans stood at Rs 392 crore with largely personal and gold loans.

Ghosh aims to expand its affordable housing and SEL loans for growth for which he also plans to hire about 6000 more employees from the current 24,220 to increase the headcount to 30,000.