you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
May 26, 2017 09:28 AM IST | Source: PTI

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugars posts Rs 92 cr loss in FY17

The company's total income also fell to Rs 4,729.75 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 4,979.66 crore in the 2015-16 fiscal.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugars posts Rs 92 cr loss in FY17

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugars reported a net loss of Rs 91.98 crore for the 2016-17 fiscal.

Its net loss stood at Rs 212.10 crore in the previous financial year.

The company's total income also fell to Rs 4,729.75 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 4,979.66 crore in the 2015-16 fiscal.

Bajaj Hindusthan has 14 sugar mills in Uttar Pradesh with cane crushing capacity of 1.36 lakh tonnes per day and alcohol distillation capacity of 800 kilo litres per day.

The company has recently announced plans to sell its co- generation power business to group firm Lalitpur Power Generation Company Ltd (LPGCL) for about Rs 1,200 crore.

#Bajaj Hindusthan Sugars #BSE #earnings #Results

