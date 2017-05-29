Bajaj Electricals Q4 profit up 9% to Rs 38 crore

Bajaj Electricals today reported a 9.02 per cent increase in standalone net profit to Rs 38.42 crore for the March quarter of last fiscal.

It had registered a net profit of Rs 35.24 crore in the January-March period of the previous fiscal 2015-16, the company said in a BSE filing.

Its total income from operations in the fourth quarter of 2016-17 was Rs 1,278.06 as against Rs 1,363.98 crore in the year-ago period.

Bajaj Electricals' revenue from the engineering and products division increased 2.8 per cent to Rs 667.21 crore compared to Rs 648.74 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from consumer durables segment was down 14.59 per cent at Rs 610.76 crore as against Rs 715.16 crore during the fourth quarter of 2015-16.

For the entire 2016-17 fiscal, the company reported a net profit of Rs 107.66 crore as against Rs 110.34 crore during the 2015-16 fiscal.

Bajaj Electricals' stock was trading at Rs 347.25, down 3.47 per cent, on BSE in the afternoon.