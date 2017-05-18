Bajaj Auto Q4 net may fall 15% to Rs 810 crore, volumes could fall: Poll

Moneycontrol News

Two-wheeler Bajaj Auto is likely to post a 14.5 percent fall in its Q4 net profit at Rs 810 crore against Rs 949 crore during the same period last year, according to CNBC-TV18 estimates.

The revenue for the quarter could come in 11.6 percent lower at Rs 4,740 crore against Rs 5,363 crore.

Meanwhile, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) is likely to fall 19.5 percent at Rs 928 crore, while margin could be lower at 19.6 percent.

Volumes could be hit in the quarter following demonetisation, with total volume fall seen 10 percent lower at 7.87 lakh units. Domestic volumes at 4.63 lakh units could be 14 percent lower, while headwinds could also continue in export markets.

Key things to watch

• 30% decline in domestic 3W volumes, 25% decline in entry level domestic bike volumes

• Headwinds continue in export markets

• Exports volumes down 3% at 3.24 lakh vs 3.32 lakh units

• Margins expected to fall due to higher RM cost and BS 4 transition impact

• Improvement in domestic 2 wheelers product mix due to Dominar will limit margin fall

• In fact, realisations will improve 1.4% YoY, up 5% QoQ due to improvement in premium segment

The stock has gained 15 percent so far in this calendar year and is trading at 20X FY18 EPS of Rs 150.