you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Jul 19, 2017 05:41 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Bajaj Auto Q1 profit seen down 7% to Rs 910 cr; revenue may fall too

Operating profit during the quarter is likely to drop 9 percent to Rs 1,075 crore and margin may be flat at 20 percent on year-on-year basis.

Two-wheeler maker Bajaj Auto's profit in April-June quarter is seen falling 7 percent year-on-year to Rs 910 crore and revenue may decline 6 percent to Rs 5,410 crore, according to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

The fall in revenue is likely to be impacted by lower volume.

Outlook in export markets and new product strategy will be key things to watch out for.

