you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings business
Apr 24, 2017 01:18 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Axis Bank Q4 profit seen down 60% to Rs 872 cr, slippages from watchlist key

Slippages from watchlist will be closely watched.

Axis Bank Q4 profit seen down 60% to Rs 872 cr, slippages from watchlist key

Private sector lender Axis Bank is expected to show dismal performance in January-March quarter as profit is seen falling sharply by 59.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 872.2 crore against Rs 2,154.3 crore.

According to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18, net interest income during the quarter may increase 0.5 percent to Rs 4,575 crore compared with Rs 4,552.6 crore in same period last year.

Slippages from watchlist will be closely watched. Slippages from watchlist in Q3 were at Rs 2,579 crore and total amount of loans under watchlist were Rs 12,691 crore (about 3.7 percent of the loan book).

Even focus may be on non-watchlist slippages as these have been increasing sharply in last 3 quarters (Rs 958 crore in Q1FY17, Rs 1,489 crore in Q2 and Rs 1,981 crore in Q3).

