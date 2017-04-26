Axis Bank Q4 profit sinks 43% but beats estimates, NIM lifts NII 4%; recoveries strong

Moneycontrol News

Axis Bank's fourth quarter profit fell 43 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,225.1 crore on higher provisions and lower operating income but surpassed analysts' expectations due to higher-than-expected NII, other income and strong recoveries.

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, grew nearly 4 percent to Rs 4,728.6 crore compared with year-ago quarter as advances increased 10 percent to Rs 3.73 lakh crore YoY and margin improved to 3.83 percent (from 3.43 percent in Q3FY17).

"Retail Advances grew 21 percent to Rs 1.67 lakh crore and accounted for 45 percent of the net advances," the bank said, adding corporate credit grew marginally to Rs 1,55,904 crore (42 percent of net advances) and SME advances rose 10 percent during the quarter.

The bank also performed well on asset quality front. Gross advances as a percentage of gross advances dipped 18 basis points sequentially to 5.04 percent and net NPA as a percentage of net advances dropped 7 bps to 2.11 percent in the quarter gone by.

In absolute terms, however, gross and net NPAs increased 4 percent each to Rs 21,280.5 crore and Rs 8,626.55 crore on sequential basis, respectively.

More to come....