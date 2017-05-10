AstraZeneca Pharma India Q4 net loss at Rs 2.87 cr

Drug firm AstraZeneca Pharma India today reported a net loss of Rs 2.87 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 55.73 lakh for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, AstraZeneca Pharma India said in a BSE filing.

The company's total income from operations stood at Rs 111.57 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 158.82 crore for the same period a year ago.

For the fiscal year ended March 31, the company posted a net profit of Rs 24.44 crore as against Rs 5.25 crore for the previous fiscal.

Total income from operations for the financial year ended March 31, 2017 stood at Rs 539.57 crore. It was Rs 563.73 crore for the year ago fiscal.