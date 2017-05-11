App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
May 11, 2017 12:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asian Paints Q4 PAT seen up 8.5% at Rs 471 crore: Poll

Total income of the company may rise by 8.5 percent at Rs 4402 crore.

Asian Paints Q4 PAT seen up 8.5% at Rs 471 crore: Poll

Asian Paints will come out with its Q4 (March 2017) earning today. The company's consolidated net profit including other operating income, is expected to increase by 8.5 percent at Rs 471 crore, according to a poll of analysts conducted by CNBC-TV18.

Total income of the company may rise by 8.5 percent at Rs 4,402 crore.

Its operating profit (EBITDA) is likely to increase by 7 percent at Rs 747 crore, while margins are expected to remain flat at 17 percent.

Factors to watch

Gross margins

Management commentary on demand recovery & acquisitions

tags #Asian Paints #Result Poll

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.