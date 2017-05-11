Asian Paints Q4 PAT seen up 8.5% at Rs 471 crore: Poll

Asian Paints will come out with its Q4 (March 2017) earning today. The company's consolidated net profit including other operating income, is expected to increase by 8.5 percent at Rs 471 crore, according to a poll of analysts conducted by CNBC-TV18.

Total income of the company may rise by 8.5 percent at Rs 4,402 crore.

Its operating profit (EBITDA) is likely to increase by 7 percent at Rs 747 crore, while margins are expected to remain flat at 17 percent.

Factors to watch

Gross margins

Management commentary on demand recovery & acquisitions