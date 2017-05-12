Asian Paints declines after Q4 results; brokerages remain mixed

Moneycontrol News

Asian Paints witnessed selling pressure as investors turned wary post the company’s Q4 results. The stock fell over 3 percent intraday on Friday.

The paints maker posted 10 percent rise in Q4 net profit at Rs 479.6 crore against Rs 435.5 crore during the corresponding quarter last year. Its revenue rose 8.9 percent at Rs 4,416.2 crore against Rs 4,054 crore year on year.

Brokerage houses, however, were mixed on the stock and did not have much of positive views.

Here’s what three top brokerages are talking about the stock.

Brokerage: Macquarie | Rating: Neutral

The brokerage house observed that a recovery in volumes was evident in the company’s March quarter performance.

“Good forecasts of monsoon, recovery in demand post demonetisation and subdued interest rate environment should help volume inch up from 9 percent in FY17 to 15 percent in FY18,” it said in a report.

Having said that, it said that the peak margins were behind and price hikes offset rise in input costs.

“We continue to maintain our thesis that margins peaked out in 1Q FY17…two successive price increases of 3% (in March) and 2.7% (in May) could help the company partly offset the rising raw material prices,” the report added.

Brokerage: Goldman

Goldman stated that Asian Paints is betting on demand for affordable housing, which will benefit the company when a customer decides to re-paint.

On the pricing front, it said that the company had undertaken two price hikes. The action would continue to remain a function of raw material costs, but is hesitant on increasing price by more than 4 percent at once.

Furthermore, the management does not expect to maintain gross margins at current levels as it expects raw material prices to rise further. However, the appreciating rupee could partly offset the margin pressure.

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Sell | Target: Rs 970

CLSA highlighted a key positive on Asian Paints, which regained growth momentum post demonetisation in decorative segment. “Rising input prices impact expectedly showed up on margins but margin contraction was ahead of our forecast,” it said in a report.

Despite price hikes, it forecasts a slight margin drop in FY18. On the stock, it believe that te valuation is expensive.