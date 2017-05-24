Ashok Leyland’s Q4 net profit seen at Rs 458 crore; revenue could rise to Rs 6,490 crore

Moneycontrol News

Automobile major, Ashok Leyland, is likely to post March quarter net profit at Rs 458 crore against a PAT of Rs 77 crore posted during the same period last year, according to an analysts’ poll by CNBC-TV18. The PAT was adjusted in Q4FY16 for exceptional loss due to dimunition in value of investments.

The revenues are likely to come in higher by 8.9 percent at Rs 6,490 crore against Rs 5,955.3 crore.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) could be higher by 3.8 percent at Rs 782 crore against Rs 753 crore. Meanwhile, the operating margin was seen at 12 percent against 12.6 percent.

What to expect?

Revenue growth stable at 9.5% YoY due to good growth in volumes

Q4 Total volumes up 8.2% YoY at 47621 vs 43994 units

MHCV volumes up 9.6% YoY at 38643 vs 35249 units

LCV volumes up 2.6% YoY at 8978 vs 8745 units

Higher discounting due to BS3 inventory clearance and higher RM cost to impact gross margins

Discounts of up to Rs 50,000 were being offered on pick ups

Management had conducted a conference call stating margin impact due to BS3 transition was only 40 bps in Q3

However the firm was not able to pass on higher RM cost to consumer fully due to pricing pressure from competition

Despite higher discounting and raw material hike, ebitda margins to improve due to better operating leverage