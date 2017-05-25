App
May 25, 2017 03:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ashok Leyland Q4 net at Rs 476 crore; revenues surge 13.2% at Rs 7,057

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation came in lower by 7 percent at Rs 730 crore against Rs 783.5 crore year on year.

Moneycontrol News

Automobile major Ashok Leyland reported its March quarter net profit at Rs 476 crore against a loss of Rs 140.8 crore during the same period last year.

The company’s revenues were up 13.2 percent at Rs 7,057 crore against Rs 6,237 crore during the corresponding quarter last year.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation came in lower by 7 percent at Rs 730 crore against Rs 783.5 crore year on year. Meanwhile, the EBITDA margin came in at 11 percent against 13.1 percent YoY.

The company informed that there was a one-time loss of Rs 351 crore against a loss of Rs 653.2 crore YoY.

"Our continued focus on controlling costs has paid rich dividends and helped us achieve a double-digit EBITDA for the ninth straight quarter," Vinod Dasari, MD, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

