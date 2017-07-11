App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Jul 11, 2017 06:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ashok Leyland Q1 PAT may dip 91.8% to Rs 75.8 cr: Edelweiss

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 46.5 percent Q-o-Q (down 16.8 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 3543.4 crore, according to Edelweiss. Ashok Leyland to report net profit at 75.8 crore down 91.8% quarter-on-quarter.

Ashok Leyland Q1 PAT may dip 91.8% to Rs 75.8 cr: Edelweiss

Edelweiss has come out with its first quarter (April-June) earnings estimates for the Automobiles sector. The brokerage house expects Ashok Leyland to report net profit at 75.8 crore down 91.8% quarter-on-quarter.


Net Sales are expected to decrease by 46.5 percent Q-o-Q (down 16.8 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 3543.4 crore, according to Edelweiss.


Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 70.9 percent Q-o-Q (down 55.4 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 212.6 crore.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Ashok Leyland #Brokerage Results Estimates #Edelweiss

