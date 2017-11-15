Apollo Hospitals Q2 net dips 23% to Rs 71 cr

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise today reported 22.92 per cent dip in standalone net profit to Rs 70.90 crore for the September quarter of the current fiscal mainly on account of rise in expenses.

It had posted net profit of Rs 91.99 crore for the July- September quarter of 2016-17, Apollo Hospitals said in a BSE filing. Standalone revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 1,851.64 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 1,634.10 crore in they year-ago period.

Its total expenses of the company for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 stood at Rs 1,755.63 crore. It was Rs 1,519.37 crore for the year ago period. The Apollo stock was down 0.4 per cent to Rs 996.50 on BSE.