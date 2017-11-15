App
Nov 14, 2017 09:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ansal Properties Q2 net loss widens to Rs 47 crore

Ansal Properties and Infrastructure Ltd on Tuesday reported widening of consolidated net loss at Rs 47 crore for the quarter ended September.

Its net loss stood at Rs 44 lakh in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income fell to Rs 105.42 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 186.91 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

