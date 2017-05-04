Analysts stay bullish on ICICI Bank as slippages moderation to continue in FY18; stock up 9%

Moneycontrol News

ICICI Bank share price rallied nearly 9 percent intraday Thursday despite continued pressure on asset quality and higher credit cost. The rally was driven by solid growth in fourth quarter core profitability due to better-than-expected NII, further moderation in slippages (excluding one cement account) & lower watchlist and healthy capital adequacy ratio & retail loan growth.

Analysts say they remained bullish on the stock due to attractive valuations and on hope of moderation in slippages in FY18 that will be resulted in lower non-performing assets. However, higher slippages from its corporate book is a key risk going forward because absolute NPA is likely to be elevated, they feel.

With maintaining outperform rating and target price of Rs 330 on the stock, Macquarie says while ICICI Bank's asset quality problems are large, it believes the current market price is adequately discounting the same, with core banking business now trading at around 1x price-to-book value FY19, which is attractive considering the bank's large retail franchise.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch also thinks that the stock is pricing in the stress, trading at 1.2/0.9x FY18/19 fully stress adjusted book value. It estimates fresh non-performing loan (NPL) formation of around Rs 23,000 crore in FY18 and Rs 21,100 crore in FY19.

With retaining a buy call, BoAML raised target price to Rs 376 from Rs 340 after increasing EPS by around 1 percent for FY18/19 and estimating net profit growth to be 17/22 percent in FY18/19 against 1 percent in FY17.

Profit for January-March quarter grew by 188.4 percent to Rs 2,024.6 crore and net interest income rose 10.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 5,962.2 crore, with loan growth of 6.65 percent and net interest margin at 3.57 percent (against 3.12 percent QoQ). Retail loan growth was 19 percent that constituted about 52 percent of the loan portfolio at March 2017.

Asset quality remained elevated during the quarter, with net NPA as a percentage of net advances increased 93 bps to 4.89 percent QoQ. Net NPA on absolute basis jumped 26.3 percent sequentially to Rs 25,451.03 crore.

Slippages at the end of March quarter were Rs 11,289 crore, which were mostly from its watchlist that reduced to Rs 19,000 crore (4 percent of loans, from Rs 44,000 crore when it was created initially).

Out of total slippages Rs 5,380 crore was due to recognition of Jaiprakash Associates exposure as NPLs during the quarter (it was already part of watchlist). Excluding that, slippages stood high at Rs 5,900 crore (with a large exposure from the power sector slipping into NPL) which fell from Rs 7,037 crore at the end of December quarter and was lower than analysts' estimates of Rs 6,500-7,000 crore. With respect to Jaiprakash Associates, around 50 percent of it should be upgraded once the JP Associates-UltraTech transaction closes over the next couple of quarters.

Effectively, while slippages will be lower YoY in FY18, they will be still be high on an absolute basis, Macquarie feels.

Deutsche Bank also expects lower slippages going forward, with likely sharp reduction from 7.7 percent in FY17 to 3.5 percent/1.9 percent in FY18/19 and also expects recoveries to pick up. Of the watchlist, it believes about 50 percent could see resolutions. Of the total stress book, 58 percent is already recognised, it says.

Deutsche advises buying the stock due to attractive valuations and raised target price to Rs 350 but cut earnings by 14/11 percent for FY18/19, assuming somewhat higher credit costs at 2.8 percent in FY17. Credit cost will start normalising from FY19 onwards, post recognition of almost all stress loans in FY18, it says.

With a buy call on ICICI Bank, Citi says going forward, asset resolution is the key to its CASA gains and liabilities while Goldman Sachs says higher corporate loan slippages and lower than expected margin are the key risks to the stock.

Net interest margin surprised positively in Q4FY17 at 3.57 percent (up from 3.1 percent in Q3FY17) and FY18 is likely to end with 3.25 percent led by a rapid decline in funding costs in second half of FY17, especially due to CASA ratio (that crossed 50 percent at year-end).

However, material improvement in net interest margin looks unlikely in FY18, Macquarie feels.

Management's outlook on NIM as well as FY18 guidance was also cautious, says JP Morgan which expects yields to be under pressure from a) price competition due to low system credit growth, b) base rate to MCLR transition, and c) continued non-recognition of interest on NPLs, though some NPLs did pay interest in Q4.

There was no explicit guidance but management is targeting margins of more than 3 percent, says JP Morgan while maintaining neutral rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 265.

At 09:58 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 294.30, up Rs 21.55, or 7.90 percent amid high volumes on the BSE.