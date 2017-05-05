Analysts expect HDFC share price to increase up to 21% post stable Q4 nos

Moneycontrol News

Housing finance company HDFC share price declined further on Friday, down 1.5 percent intraday on profit booking as the stock seems to have priced in stable earnings reported by the firm on Thursday. Analysts so far have maintained their ratings on the stock after quarterly earnings.

Company's standalone profit for January-March quarter slipped 21.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,044.20 crore due to high base. The profit in Q4FY16 included gain on stake sale in HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company. On sequential basis, the net income grew 20.16 percent.

Net interest income during the quarter surpassed analysts' expectations, rising 26.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,122.6 crore, with loan growth of 14 percent. Growth in asset under management (AUM) was at 16.1 percent YoY, which was also ahead of analysts' estimates of 15 percent.

Analysts expect the stock to give 2-21 percent returns over a percent of one year.

Macquarie | Rating Neutral | Target Rs 1,635 | Upside 4.5%

With maintaining neutral rating on the stock, the research firm increased target price to Rs 1,635 (from Rs 1,570 earlier) after raising FY19 EPS by 3 percent to build slightly higher loan growth.

Macquarie also raised loan growth estimates slightly and built a 16 percent FY16-19 CAGR from 15 percent earlier. Expensive valuations are a key catalyst for the stock going forward, it feels.

With respect to the outlook on the affordable housing segment, prospects look healthy, though supply of affordable housing units could be a potential near-term dampener, the research house says.

CLSA | Rating Buy | Target Rs 1,900 | Upside 21.5%

CLSA assigned a buy call on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,900, saying HDFC is among its top picks in the sector.

While disbursement growth was low in second half of FY17, it expects these to improve and HDFC will benefit from push for affordable housing. The global research firm sees 16 percent CAGR in profit over FY17-20 with high core return on equity that will support compounding-led returns.

CLSA was a tad disappointed due to 7 percent fall in fees, which was partly due to low rise in disbursements.

Motilal Oswal | Rating Buy | Target Rs 1,797 | Upside 15%

With having a buy rating on the stock and target price of Rs 1,797, Motilal Oswal says HDFC's retail loan growth is impressive, despite intense competition and a high base.

Over past three quarters, corporate loan growth has also picked up smartly - this remains a key for overall spreads, considering individual spreads are under pressure, it adds.

The research house largely maintains estimates for FY18/19 and factor in compression in spreads by 10bp in FY18. It expects AUM CAGR of around 14 percent, with core profit before tax CAGR of around 9 percent.

On its results, it says the firm's asset quality was stable QoQ, with gross non-performing assets at around 0.8 percent. Individual disbursement growth of 2/10 percent YoY for Q4FY17/FY17 was a disappointment.

Edelweiss | Rating Hold | Target Rs 1,593 | Upside 2%

HDFC's earnings have moderated to lower teen's trajectory, partially due to softer core mortgage profitability, though better profitability of non-core segments lent support, Edelweiss says.

Meanwhile, the company's market leadership, superior asset quality and best-in-class cost ratios will fuel 14-16 percent operating profit growth over FY17-19, it feels.

However, valuation at 3.65x FY19 core mortgage book appears rich. Hence, the brokerage house maintains hold with SoTP-based target price of Rs 1,593.

While operationally HDFC has been steady, valuation at 3.65x FY19 price-to-book value (core mortgage) appears fair for core operating profit growth of 14-16 percent and return on equity of 20-21 percent in FY18/19, Edelweiss says.

At 12:14 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 1,541.50, down Rs 22.90, or 1.46 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar