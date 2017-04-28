Ambuja Cements Q1 profit seen down 23% to Rs 235 cr on weak operational income

Ambuja Cements' first quarter profit is seen falling 23 percent year-on-year to Rs 235 crore but revenue may grow 1.1 percent to Rs 2,470 crore, according to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

Rising pet coke cost, weak operational performance and slow revenue growth may hit bottomline during the quarter but the company can surprise, especially after better-than-expected earnings by ACC.

Operating profit is expected to dip 12 percent to Rs 396 crore and margin may contract 237 basis points to 16.03 percent compared with year-ago period.

Ambuja Cements, which follows January-December as its financial year, has high exposure to West and North India (contributed 75 percent to sales).

Sales volumes are expected to fall by 1 percent YoY to 5.8 million tonne from 5.86 million tonne as North India sales impacted by demonetisation and elections, but may increase 16 percent sequentially.

Realisations may come in higher year-on-year as cement price hikes in North India may offset lower volumes.

Key issues to watch out for would be volume growth recovery and outlook; cement pricing outlook and sustainability; and post-demonetisation volume demand.