you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings business
Apr 28, 2017 05:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ambuja Cements Q1 profit rises over 4 times; sales volumes beat estimates

The EBITDA came at Rs 393. 7 crore, down 12.9 percent from Rs 451.9 crore year on year. Meanwhile, the EBITDA margin was also reported at 15.4 percent against 18.6 percent year on year.

Moneycontrol News

Cement major Ambuja Cements reported 360 percent rise in its March quarter net profit at Rs 247 crore against Rs 54 crore in the same period last year. The sharp hike in bottomline was due to lower depreciation & amortisation cost (down 62 percent) and tax expenses (46 percent).

The profit beat analysts' expectations of Rs 235 crore.

Income from operations grew by 5.4 percent to Rs 2,922.4 crore against Rs 2,771.8 crore year-on-year.

"Improving sales volumes, combined with favorable pricing contributed to a positive quarter despite rising costs," said Ajay Kapur, Managing Director and CEO of Ambuja Cement in a statement.

The company follows January-December as its financial year.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at Rs 393. 7 crore, down 12.9 percent from Rs 451.9 crore year-on-year. Margin contracted sharply to 15.4 percent against 18.6 percent YoY as production cost was impacted by higher petcoke and imported coal prices.

Sales volume for the firm was at 6.02 million tonnes against 5.86 million tonnes during the same period last year, which was higher than analysts' estimates of 5.8 million tonne.

The stock closed at Rs 245.95, down Rs 3.50, or 1.40 percent on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 250.00 and an intraday low of Rs 244.30.

