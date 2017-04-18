Ambuja Cement Q4 PAT seen up 14.3% to Rs 212.2 cr: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects Ambuja Cement to report net profit at 212.2 crore up 14.3% quarter-on-quarter.

Net Sales are expected to increase by 16.5 percent Q-o-Q (up 5.8 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 2559.4 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 9.2 percent Q-o-Q (down 24 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 321.8 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.