Ambuja Cement Q1 PAT seen up 83.3% to Rs 340 cr: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects Ambuja Cement to report net profit at 340 crore up 83.3% quarter-on-quarter.

Net Sales are expected to increase by 18.4 percent Q-o-Q (up 7.6 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 2600 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 60.1 percent Q-o-Q (up 11.4 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 470 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.