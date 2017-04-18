Allcargo Logistics Q4 PAT may dip 5.2% to Rs 46.6 cr: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March) earnings estimates for the Logistics sector. The brokerage house expects Allcargo Logistics to report net profit at 46.6 crore down 5.2% quarter-on-quarter.

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 1.7 percent Q-o-Q (down 1.2 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 1380.9 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 11.4 percent Q-o-Q (down 9.1 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 110.6 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.