Alkem Laboratories Q4 net up 58% at Rs 137 cr

Drug firm Alkem Laboratories today reported a 58.26 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 136.96 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, mainly on account of robust sales.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 86.54 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, Alkem Laboratories said in a BSE filing.

Consolidated total income of the company also rose to Rs 1,276.01 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 1,252.13 crore for the corresponding period a year ago.

For the fiscal year ended March this year, the net profit of the company also rose to Rs 904.67 crore from Rs 752.23 crore in the previous fiscal year.

Consolidated total income for the fiscal year ended March also rose to Rs 5,964.51 crore as against Rs 5,287.64 crore in the previous fiscal.

In another filing, the company said its board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 9 per equity share of Rs 2 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.

Shares of Alkem Laboratories today closed 2.10 per cent higher at Rs 1,866.20 per scrip on BSE.