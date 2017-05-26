App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
May 26, 2017 05:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Alkem Laboratories Q4 net up 58% at Rs 137 cr

Drug firm Alkem Laboratories today reported a 58.26 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 136.96 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, mainly on account of robust sales.

Alkem Laboratories Q4 net up 58% at Rs 137 cr

Drug firm Alkem Laboratories today reported a 58.26 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 136.96 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, mainly on account of robust sales.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 86.54 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, Alkem Laboratories said in a BSE filing.

Consolidated total income of the company also rose to Rs 1,276.01 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 1,252.13 crore for the corresponding period a year ago.

For the fiscal year ended March this year, the net profit of the company also rose to Rs 904.67 crore from Rs 752.23 crore in the previous fiscal year.

Consolidated total income for the fiscal year ended March also rose to Rs 5,964.51 crore as against Rs 5,287.64 crore in the previous fiscal.

In another filing, the company said its board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 9 per equity share of Rs 2 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.

Shares of Alkem Laboratories today closed 2.10 per cent higher at Rs 1,866.20 per scrip on BSE.

tags #Alkem Laboratories #Results

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.