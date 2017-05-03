Alembic Pharma net profit rises 2% in Q4, expenses rise 24%

Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday reported just 2 percent rise in net profit in the fourth quarter ended March in FY17 on account of higher expenses.

The Vadodara-based company posted a net profit of Rs 94 crore in Q4 of FY17, compared to Rs 92 crore over the same period previous year. Revenues of the company grew 18 percent to Rs 741.4 crore.

The expenses of the company shot up 24 percent to Rs 628.6 crore.

For the full year ended March, the company reported net profit of Rs 403, a decline 44 percent compared to previous year. Revenues, too, declined 1 percent to Rs 3135 crore.

"We have closed out a very good year where our facilities remain in compliance and we continue to invest for the future," said Pranav Amin, managing director, Alembic Pharmaceuticals.

"We spent Rs 427 crore on R&D and filed 20 ANDA applications," Amin added.

International formulation business grew 44 percent to Rs 273 crore for the quarter. US business grew 54 percent to Rs 200 crore for the quarter.

The company said it received 4 ANDA approvals during the year, and has 52 ANDAs approved so far in US.

The company said it has filed 20 ANDA filings for FY17, of which half of them were filed during the fourth quarter.

The Indian formulation business for the quarter grew at a modest pace of 6.3 percent.

The active pharmaceutical ingredient business of the posted revenues of Rs 181 crore.

Alembic Board recommended a dividend of 200 percent of Rs 4 per share.

Shares of Alembic dropped 2.13 percent to close at Rs 605.75 on BSE, the benchmark Sensex declined 0.09 percent.