Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Q4 net profit at Rs 21.83 cr

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL), formerly known as Pantaloons Fashion, today reported a net profit of Rs 21.83 crore on standalone basis for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2017.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 108.97 crore in the January-March quarter of last fiscal, ABFRL said in a BSE filing.

Total income of the company for the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,642.48 crore as against Rs 1,445.10 crore during the same period of last year.

For the entire fiscal, ABFRL reported a standalone net profit of Rs 53.50 crore as compared to net loss of Rs 109.75 crore in the last fiscal.

The company said its board has approved raising Rs 1,250 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) in one or more tranches. The fund raising is subject to the approval of the members at the AGM.

On the outlook, the company said it will continue to build on its leadership through investments in key strategic themes.

It said that it would focus on "brand development through investment in brand building, merchandise and refreshed store experience."

ABFRL own brands such as Van Heusen, Pantaloons, Louis Philippe, Peter England and Forever 21, among others.

Shares of ABFRL ended 3.68 per cent up at Rs 170.45 on BSE.