Adani Ports stock up over 2% post Q4 results

Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) rose by over 2 percent today after it posted 27 percent jump in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March.

The stock gained 2.41 percent to settle at Rs 340.05 on BSE. During the day, it went up by 3.29 percent to Rs 343.

On NSE, it rose by 2.41 percent to close at Rs 339.65.

In terms of volume, 15.73 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 83 lakh shares changed hands at NSE during the day.

APSEZ posted 27 percent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,179 crore for the fourth quarter of 2016-17 on higher income.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 928 crore in the January-March period of the previous fiscal, 2015-16.

The company's "profit after tax grew by 27 percent from Rs 928 crore in the fourth quarter of FY16 to Rs 1,179 crore in the fourth quarter of FY17," the company said in a statement.

Its consolidated revenue from operations registered 18 percent growth to Rs 2,231 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 1,899 crore in the year-ago period.