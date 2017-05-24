Adani Ports’ Q4 net rises 29% to Rs 1,164 crore, EBITDA margin up at 69.1%

Moneycontrol News

Adani Ports posted 29.1 percent rise in March quarter net profit at Rs 1,164 crore against Rs 901.6 crore during the same period last year. A CNBC-TV18 poll of analysts had pegged the net profit at Rs 945 crore.

The company’s revenue was higher by 17.5 percent at Rs 2,231 crore against Rs 1,899 crore. The Street was expecting this number at Rs 2,192 crore.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew over 19 percent at Rs 1,541 crore against Rs 1,292 crore year on year. Meanwhile, the EBITDA margin was reported at 69.1 percent against 68 percent.

The company informed that there was a forex gain of Rs 304 crore on its books.

The company further informed that there were no outstanding related party loans, advances and deposits. It had received the entire amount of Rs 3,500 crore from related parties.

Going forward, it sees 12-14 percent volume growth in FY18, while margin expansion is expected to rise by 100 basis points.

“Our strategy to diversify our cargo mix and focus on high value cargo continues to yield positive results. FY17 volume growth was led by containers and high growth in other ports namely Hazira, Dhamra and Kattupalli. Our EBITDA margins have been improving year on year and this is likely to continue given our focus on operational efficiencies, technology and cost control,” Karan Adani, CEO, Adani Ports said in a statement.