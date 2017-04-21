App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings business
Apr 21, 2017 05:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ACC reports 9% fall in Q1 net profit at Rs 211 cr but sales volume lifts topline 9%

Cement major posts over 9 percent rise in consolidated income, while its sales volume rose 3.8 percent at 6.6 million tonnes.

Moneycontrol News

Cement major ACC reported an 8.9 percent drop in its March quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 211.1 crore against Rs 231.7 crore posted during the same period last year, dented by weak operational performance.

The consolidated total income was up 9.3 percent at Rs 3,631.1 crore against Rs 3,323.2 crore year-on-year, aided by volume growth.

ACC follows January-December as its financial year.

Consolidated operating profit was down 5.7 percent year-on-year at Rs 416.8 crore and margin contracted by 180 basis points at 11.5 percent in the quarter gone by.

Meanwhile, its cement sales volume was up 3.8 percent at 6.6 million tonnes against 6.36 million tonnes YoY, while the concrete sales volume was up 7.5 percent at 0.72 MT against 0.67 MT YoY. The volume growth was also due to higher sales from expanded capacity, the company said.

The company, in a notification to the exchanges, said that the growth of premium cement products volume was up 16 percent YoY. Furthermore, cement volume showed growth as impact of demonetisation declined.

ACC expects government’s infrastructure spending to boost cement demand.

tags #ACC #Results

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.