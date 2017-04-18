ACC Q4 PAT may dip 17.8% to Rs 74.9 cr: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects ACC to report net profit at 74.9 crore down 17.8% quarter-on-quarter.

Net Sales are expected to increase by 15.8 percent Q-o-Q (up 5.6 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 3089.9 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 13.4 percent Q-o-Q (down 41.2 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 217.2 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.